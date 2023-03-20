OWATONNA, Minn. — The Wartburg men’s and women’s tennis teams split their matches Saturday. Both Knights teams beat Northwestern (IA), but lost to Morningside.
Northwestern Men’s
Singles competition
1. Lucas Huffman (WARMT22) def. Stewart Morrell (UNW) 6-3, 6-3
2. Jacob Weddle (UNW) def. Cade Davis (WARMT22) 6-4, 6-2
3. Davis Pfaff (UNW) def. Elijah Swanstrom (WARMT22) 6-2, 7-6
4. Kyle Sehlin (WARMT22) def. Jack Geurkink (UNW) 7-5, 6-3
5. Griffen Jarchow (UNW) def. Jeff Miller (WARMT22) 3-6, 7-5, 1-0
6. Joseph Haag (WARMT22) def. Darin Rupp (UNW) 6-2, 6-0
Doubles competition
1. Lucas Huffman/Cade Davis (WARMT22) def. Davis Pfaff/Jack Geurkink (UNW) 8-3
2. Stewart Morrell/Jacob Weddle (UNW) def. Jeff Miller/Joseph Haag (WARMT22) 8-6
3. Elijah Swanstrom/Kyle Sehlin (WARMT22) def. Griffen Jarchow/Darin Rupp (UNW) 8-5
Morningside
Singles competition
1. Mark Trenkle (MORM) def. Cade Davis (WARMT22) 6-1, 6-3
2. Mikhil Raja (MORM) def. Elijah Swanstrom (WARMT22) 6-0, 6-1
3. Jaime Maza Martin (MORM) def. Kyle Sehlin (WARMT22) 6-0, 6-4
4. Eduard Cardelus (MORM) def. Jeff Miller (WARMT22) 6-0, 6-0
5. Abhishek Mohapatra (MORM) def. Joseph Haag (WARMT22) 6-0, 7-5
6. Joao Pedro Costa (MORM) def. Ashley Stapley (WARMT22) 6-0, 6-0
Doubles competition
1. Mark Trenkle/Abhishek Mohapatra (MORM) def. Jeff Miller/Joseph Haag (WARMT22) 8-5
2. Jaime Maza Martin/Eduard Cardelus (MORM) def. Elijah Swanstrom/Kyle Sehlin (WARMT22) 8-2
3. Mikhil Raja/Alexander Castillo (MORM) def. Cade Davis/Ashley Stapley (WARMT22) 8-5
Wartburg returns to the court next Saturday when it hosts Northwestern (IA) and UW-LaCrosse.
Northwestern Women’s
Singles competition
1. Meadow LaDuke (WARWT22) def. Annie Orvis (UNW) 6-3, 7-5
2. Natalie Kaiser (WARWT22) def. Abby Johnson (UNW) 6-4, 6-4
3. Georgia Nissen (WARWT22) def. Elise Jarchow (UNW) 7-5, 6-1
4. Taylar Smith (UNW) def. Reese Williams (WARWT22) 3-6, 6-0, 10-3
5. Analise Marquardt (UNW) def. Gracie O’Donnell (WARWT22) 7-5, 6-1
6. Chihiro Ono (WARWT22) def. Elli Dodge (UNW) 3-6, 6-1, 10-4
Doubles competition
1. Meadow LaDuke/Natalie Kaiser (WARWT22) def. Annie Orvis/Abby Johnson (UNW) 8-2
2. Elise Jarchow/Analise Marquardt (UNW) def. Georgia Nissen/Reese Williams (WARWT22) 8-5
3. Taylar Smith/Elli Dodge (UNW) def. Gracie O’Donnell/Chihiro Ono (WARWT22) 8-0
Morningside
Singles competition
1. Jil Hellerforth (MORW) def. Meadow LaDuke (WARWT22) 6-4, 5-7, 11-9
2. Emily Clotfelter (MORW) def. Natalie Kaiser (WARWT22) 6-0, 7-5
3. Delfina Stuzynska (MORW) def. Georgia Nissen (WARWT22) 6-4, 6-2
4. Lidia Suarez (MORW) def. Gracie O’Donnell (WARWT22) 6-4, 6-1
5. Macy McDonald (MORW) def. Chihiro Ono (WARWT22) 6-0, 6-3
6. Olivia Boudreau (MORW) def. Bailey Sinnwell (WARWT22) 6-0, 6-1
Doubles competition
1. Meadow LaDuke/Natalie Kaiser (WARWT22) def. Jil Hellerforth/Emily Clotfelter (MORW) 8-3
2. Delfina Stuzynska/Macy McDonald (MORW) def. Georgia Nissen/Reese Williams (WARWT22) 8-5
3. Lidia Suarez/Olivia Boudreau (MORW) def. Bailey Sinnwell/Tori Johnson (WARWT22) 8-4
Wartburg returns to the court Monday, April 3 against Martin Luther at 3:30 p.m.