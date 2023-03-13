ROANOKE, Va.- The Wartburg men’s wrestling team took second at the NCAA Championships with 66.5 points.
Team standings
1 Augsburg: 101 points
2 Wartburg: 66.5 points
3 Baldwin Wallace: 66 points
4 North Central College: 63.5 points
Session three
141: Zayren Terukina (WB) win by 3-1 dec SV vs. Josh Wilson (Greensboro)
141: Domenic Difrancescantionio (TCNJ) won by fall at 0:46 vs. Zayren Terukina (WB)
141: Kyle Slendorn (Stevens) win by fall at 5:55 vs. Zayren Terukina (WB)
157: Tyler Shilson (Augsburg) win by 13-0 maj dec vs. David Hollingsworth (WB)
157: Jake Deguire (Springfield) win by fall at 0:12 vs. David Hollingsworth (WB)
157: Ryan Luth (Washington and Lee) win by 4-3 dec vs. David Hollingsworth (WB)
165: Cooper Willis (Augsburg) win by 2-0 dec vs. Nathan Fuller (WB)
165: Nathan Fuller (WB) win by 3-1 dec vs. Jordan Hardrick (Ohio Northern)
174: Zane Mulder (WB) win by 4-0 dec vs. Charlie Grygas (Oswego State)
197: Massoma Endene (WB) win by 2-1 dec vs. Tyler Hannah (UW-Platteville)
This was Terukina’s second sudden victory bout of the season. He earned his second overall and second-straight All-American honor.
Terukina and Hollingsworth placed sixth. Hollingsworth earned his third overall and third-straight All-American honor.
Fuller earned his first career All-American honor with a fifth place finish.
Mulder moved his winning streak to 14 and notched his 25th win of the season. This was Mulder’s 100th career victory (between his time at Iowa State and Wartburg).
Endene moved his winning streak to 13 with his 26th win of the year.
Session Four
174: Zane Mulder (WB) win by 7-5 dec vs. Jared Stricker (UW-Eau Claire)
197: Massoma Endene (WB) win by 10-6 dec vs. Coy Spooner (Coast Guard)
Mulder is Wartburg’s first NCAA individual national champion since Kyle Fank in 2018 and Mulder is Wartburg’s first NCAA individual national champion at 174 since Eric DeVos in 2017.
Mulder is Wartburg’s 48th NCAA national champion. He finished the year with 26 wins and one loss with a team-best 12 falls.
Endene is Wartburg’s 49th NCAA national champion and he is Wartburg’s first NCAA individual national champion at 197 since Kyle Fank in 2018.
Endene finished the season 27-1.