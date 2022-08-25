Wartburg College and Wartburg Athletics lost a legend on Tuesday, Aug. 23, as former longtime athletic director, men's head cross country coach, and head baseball coach John Kurtt '53 died at age 91.
He began his teaching and coaching career in St. Louis, served at New Hartford High School, and returned to Wartburg in 1961.
Kurtt served as Wartburg's athletic director from 1964 to 1991, was the men's head cross country coach from 1961 to 1988, and was head baseball coach from 1982 to 1993. He also served as an assistant men's basketball coach with another legendary Wartburg coach, Buzz Levick. Kurtt earned professor emeritus status following his retirement in 1993.
In cross country, Kurtt coached eight national qualifier teams, three All-Americans, four Iowa Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (IIAC) MVPs, and 71 All-Conference runners. His teams also won four IIAC championships, and he received the Conference Coach of the Year award four times.
In baseball, he mentored one IIAC MVP and 27 All-Conference selections.
Wartburg Athletics named its annual Alumni Coach of the Year award after Kurtt upon his retirement. This award has been given to a college alumni involved in coaching in either the high school or collegiate ranks each year since 1962.
Wartburg's home opener cross country meet was renamed in his honor in 2018. He served as the event starter at the inaugural race.
The Athletics Suite in the Wartburg-Waverly Sports and Wellness Center was also named in his honor when the building opened in 2007.
Upon his retirement, Kurtt could be seen at various Wartburg Athletic events cheering on the Knights with his infectious smile.
A celebration of life service will be scheduled at a later time.