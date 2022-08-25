Kurtt

John Kurtt could still be found at Wartburg College sporting events after his retirement. 

 Photo from Go-Knights.net

Wartburg College and Wartburg Athletics lost a legend on Tuesday, Aug. 23, as former longtime athletic director, men's head cross country coach, and head baseball coach John Kurtt '53 died at age 91.

He began his teaching and coaching career in St. Louis, served at New Hartford High School, and returned to Wartburg in 1961.