WAVERLY, IA- Krystal Madlock has been named the first associate dean of inclusive community at Wartburg College.

Madlock, who has been with the college since 1998, is currently the director of multicultural student services, where she serves as the secondary adviser for all American multicultural students and advises several student organizations. In her new role she will oversee the strategy and implementation of the college’s diversity, equity and inclusion work; mentor students; assist with bias response; serve in an advisory capacity for faculty and staff; and create accountability for and give feedback to the leadership team.