Wartburg College will celebrate Germany on Campus with a series of events in November.

The college will screen “The Conference” at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 15, in Whitehouse Business Center 214. The film portrays the Jan. 20, 1942, meeting known as the Wannsee Conference where the Nazis finalized their plans for the systematic extermination of Jews across Europe. The movie follows the minutes of the meeting as recorded by Adolf Eichmann.