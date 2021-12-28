Karen Black, Wartburg College’s Rudi Inselmann Endowed Professor of Organ, has released an album in honor of the Wartburg Chapel Dobson Organ’s 25th anniversary of installation.
“Ein feste Burg” features seven works that celebrate the heritage of Wartburg as an institution of the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America (ELCA) and as a college founded by German immigrants. Designed by Lynn Dobson, the organ was built in 1996 by Dobson Organ Builders in Lake City, a highly respected organ builder that has designed and installed organs across the United States.
Black teaches organ and church music, music theory and aural skills; serves as organist for weekday chapel and Sunday worship services; and conducts the Kantorei choral ensemble and Handbell Choir. She earned a Bachelor of Music degree in church music from St. Olaf College and a Master of Music in organ and church music and a Doctor of Music in organ performance and literature from Indiana University.She is an active recitalist and clinician and has performed throughout the United States. Black serves as the North Central Regional Councilor of the AGO and has published choral and organ works with Augsburg Fortress.
Works on the album include pieces of the Bach circle as well as work by Pamela Decker commissioned by the college and an original composition by Black.
CDs are $15 and can be purchased through Sarah Bouska, Wartburg’s music tour, camp and promotion manager, by emailing sarah.bouska@wartburg.edu. CDs may also be purchased at The Wartburg Store, located in the Saemann Student Center on Wartburg’s campus. The album will be available to stream on Spotify, iTunes and YouTube in January.