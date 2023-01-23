Ioponics

Michael Bechtel’s Ioponics system combines aquaculture (raising fish) and hydroponics (growing plants without soil) to create a controlled micro-ecosystem for year-round hands-on learning.

 Julie Drewes

An aquaponics program developed by Wartburg College Professor Michael Bechtel will once again be available to all Iowa educators, thanks to the STEM Scale-Up Program from the Iowa Governor’s STEM Advisory Council.

The program, called Ioponics, combines aquaculture (raising fish) and hydroponics (growing plants without soil) to create a controlled micro-ecosystem for year-round hands-on learning. This is the third time the system has been selected for the state award, which will pay for the physical materials and continued technical support for the aquaponics systems. In addition to the actual system, each educator also will receive cross-curricular lesson plans for pre-K-12 students that align with Iowa Core and Next Generation Science Standards.