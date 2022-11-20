The Wartburg men’s wrestling team remained as the No. 1 ranked team in the first NWCA Top 25 tournament team rankings poll, the national organization announced today.
Wartburg’s 73 points are 29 more points than second place Augsburg.
The Wartburg men's wrestling team remained as the No. 1 ranked team in the first NWCA Top 25 tournament team rankings poll, the national organization announced today.
Wartburg's 73 points are 29 more points than second place Augsburg.
Joe Pins who wrestles at 133 lbs, is ranked fourth. 141 lb wrestler Zayren Terukina, 149 pounder Kris Rumph, 157 pound wrestler David Hollingworth and Zane Mulder, who wrestles at 174 lb were all ranked first.
