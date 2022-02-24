The Wartburg College Castle Singers and Kammerstreicher will kick off their weeklong domestic tour with a performance at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, on Friday. Feb. 25.
The performance begins at 7:30 p.m. Free-will donations will be accepted to support scholarships and future tours.
“The Wartburg Castle Singers are excited to feature the players of Kammerstreicher and their director, Dr. Rebecca Nederhiser, on their 2022 Regional Tour. Our program, entitled ‘Rising Above the Storms of Life,’ is inspired by ‘Wanting Memories’ by Ysaye M. Barnwell, as her text reminds us to use our history, past experiences and memories to learn how to see the beauty in the world again following a tragic loss,” said Nicki Toliver, Castle Singers director. “In celebration of Black History Month and Music in Our Schools Month, this year’s program also includes works by composers Rosephanye Powell, André J. Thomas, Rollo Dilworth, Les Caballos, Jeffery L. Ames, William Byrd, John Rutter and Eric Whitacre.”
The tour will take the two ensembles to locations in Iowa, Nebraska and Colorado.
“Touring is an opportunity for students to share their love of music and collaboration with not only one another, but also others outside Wartburg. Both Castle Singers and Kammerstreicher are excited to embark on a tour once more following the challenges of COVID-19,” said Nederhiser. “Our theme this year centers on rising above with the hope that our music will bring comfort, joy and hope to all who hear it.”
The Wartburg College Castle Singers has been hailed as a model of musicianship since its inception in 1950. Under the direction of Toliver, this chamber ensemble continues to prepare a wide variety of repertoire from Byrd to The Beatles and beyond. Comprising advanced vocalists dedicated to exploring challenging choral literature, the Castle Singers strive to prepare quality choral literature with flexibility, stamina and dramatic flair.
Kammerstreicher is Wartburg’s auditioned string chamber orchestra. The name is a nod to Wartburg’s rich German heritage —Kammerstreicher means “chamber strings” — and stems from a desire of the group to reshape expectations for what a chamber orchestra can be and do. The ensemble comprises Wartburg’s top string students, including members of the newly formed St. George String Quartet.
“The Singers have served as ambassadors for Wartburg College for 71 years and are proud to share this rich heritage with their musical partners,” Toliver said. “This tour, like those in 2018 and 2019, provides opportunities for the talented student musicians of both teams to support each other in their individual performances yet collaborate during our final signature piece, ‘Shout to the Lord.’”