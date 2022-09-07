Campus

Wartburg College has been added to the National Register of Historic Places.

 Courtesy Photo

WAVERLY, Iowa — The historic core of the Wartburg College campus has been added to the National Register of Historic Places.

The 25-acre plot includes 17 buildings that contribute to the designation and the columns that were salvaged from the original Wartburg Hall. The area is anchored by Players Theatre and the Science Center along First Avenue NW and extends north through campus, excluding the Wartburg-Waverly Sports & Wellness Center and Walston-Hoover Stadium, to Fifth Avenue Northwest. The Manors are included in the designation, but Knights Village is not. The district then runs from the newly named Ubuntu Center (formerly the Centennial Complex) on the corner of Fifth Avenue NW and Eighth Street NW back up to Players Theatre.