Peter Newell, a district associate judge, and Karen Thalacker, a magistrate and attorney, will speak at a virtual program highlighting legal issues important to students to commemorate Constitution Day at Wartburg College on Sept. 17.
“No Offense Is Minor: Learn About Your Rights Before They’re Read to You,” which begins at 11:30 a.m. on Zoom (www.wartburg.edu/constitution), will focus on the importance of knowing the law and following it. Newell and Thalacker will discuss how criminal offenses that many people consider to be minor may actually have significant consequences for not only their finances but also for their future careers. The audience will have a chance to ask questions at the conclusion.
Newell is a 1987 graduate of Drake University Law School. He has been a district associate judge in Iowa’s Second Judicial District since 1995. Thalacker is a 1988 graduate of Wartburg College and a 1991 graduate of Drake University Law School. She has served as a judicial magistrate for Bremer County since 2009. She has been in private practice in Waverly for over 25 years and is an attorney with Correll, Sheerer, Benson, Engels, Galles and Demro in their Waverly office. She is also the Title IX coordinator, chief compliance officer and pre-law adviser at Wartburg College.
Congressional legislation passed in 2005 requires institutions of higher education receiving support from the federal government to participate in an activity recognizing Constitution Day, Sept. 17, the date the U.S. Constitution was ratified in 1787. Wartburg College has developed programs focusing on timely topics of civic interest as an opportunity to serve the Wartburg and Cedar Valley communities.
For more information, contact Karen Thalacker at karen.thalacker@wartburg.edu.