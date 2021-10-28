Ann Henninger, Wartburg professor emerita of biology, will give the audience a sneak peek into the life of a college professor during Wartburg College’s next Keep on Learning community education series, beginning Thursday, Nov. 11.
Henninger, a biology professor and department chair for 21 years at Wartburg, will explore topics from biology classes she taught and themes of diversity, equity and inclusion from the general education curriculum during her sessions, “A Peek at My Teaching Notes.” The class will continue on Nov. 18 and Dec. 2 and 9.
The first class will focus on the digestive system and the second on the cardiovascular system. The final two sessions will cover courses Henninger taught on diversity.
“I like teaching Keep on Learning sessions because of how much the people in the class enjoy learning and how they are all engaged. It’s always such a great group of people in the room that I can interact with. My love of sharing information with others, helping them see how the body works, for instance, makes it enjoyable for me,” Henninger said.
Henninger has instructed two Keep on Learning series in the past. She taught “Surviving the Extremes” in 2019 and “Ways Our Immune System and Microbiome Work to Keep Us Healthy” in 2020.
Classes meet Thursday mornings in the Heritage Room of Saemann Student Center, beginning with coffee at 9 a.m., followed by the presentation from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m.
Pre-registration is not required. If you enjoy the first class and decide to continue, a $40 fee is payable at the second class. Parking is available near Saemann Student Center for those entering campus via Wartburg Boulevard.Other topics offered in the series will include “Stagecraft of the Late 19th and Early 20th Centuries” in January, “Religion, Netflix and Chill” as a virtual session in February, “Lies, Secrets and Self-Deception” in March and “Data-Driven Decision Making” in April.
The Keep on Learning series is sponsored by Waverly Health Center. The Wartburg Alumni & Parent Relations Office coordinates Keep on Learning with the assistance of a volunteer committee. For more information, call 319-352-8491, email alumni@wartburg.edu or visit www.wartburg.edu/kol.