Dema Kazkaz and Erin Maidan Paige will examine two religious Netflix series during Wartburg College’s Keep on Learning community education series beginning Thursday, Feb. 3.
Kazkaz is the former president of Masjid Al Noor Islamic Center and Hawkeye Community College faculty member, and Paige is a former lay leader at Sons of Jacob Synagogue.
The pair’s session, “Religion, Netflix and Chill,” will take a closer look at the religious series “Messiah” and “Unorthodox,” both on Netflix, from an interfaith perspective. The duo will cover how the world might respond if the Messiah came again as well as the story of a Haredi Jewish woman seeking to leave her community.
Prior to the first class, participants are asked to begin watching “Messiah.” The class will continue on Feb. 10, 17, and 24.
Classes meet Thursday mornings with the presentation from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. The presentation for this series is virtual, but participants are still welcome to gather on campus in the Heritage Room of Saemann Student Center for coffee at 9 a.m. before the presentation.
Pre-registration is not required. If you enjoy the first class and decide to continue, a $40 fee is payable at the second class. Parking is available near Saemann Student Center for those entering campus via Wartburg Boulevard.
Other topics in the series with include “Lies, Secrets and Self Deception” in March and “Data-Driven Decision Making” in April.
The Keep on Learning series is sponsored by Waverly Health Center. The Wartburg Alumni & Parent Relations Office coordinates Keep on Learning with the assistance of a volunteer committee. For more information, call 319-352-8491, email alumni@wartburg.edu or visit www.wartburg.edu/kol.