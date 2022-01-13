Leonard Curtis, associate professor of design and production at the University of Northern Iowa, will discuss the Bayreuth Festspielhaus, the artistic leadership of the Wagner family and their influence on the practice of stagecraft during Wartburg College’s January Keep on Learning community education series.
Curtis’ program will focus specifically on stagecraft of the late 19th and early 20th century. The program started on Jan. 6 and continues on Jan. 13, 20 and 27.
Keep on Learning, Wartburg’s adult education program, is open to all residents of the Cedar Valley. Classes meet Thursday mornings on the Wartburg College campus in the Heritage Room of Saemann Student Center, beginning with coffee at 9 a.m., followed by the presentation from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m.
Other presentations in the Keep on Learning series will include “Religion, Netflix and Chill” during the month of February, “Lies, Secrets and Self-Deception” in March and “Data-Driven Decision Making” in April.
The Keep on Learning series is sponsored by Waverly Health Center. The Wartburg Alumni & Parent Relations Office coordinates Keep on Learning with the assistance of a volunteer committee. For more information, call 319-352-8491, email alumni@wartburg.edu or visit www.wartburg.edu/kol.