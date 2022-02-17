Just under two weeks out from the first pitch of the 2022 season, the Wartburg Knights Softball are predicted to finish in a tie for first place in the American Rivers Conference (A-R-C) preseason poll.
Last season, the Knights found themselves in the National Fastpitch Coaches Association (NFCA) Division III Top 25 poll for 10 consecutive weeks.
The Knights are led by Jamie Mueller, who enters her seventh season at the helm for the Knights. Mueller has a record of 119-83 with the Knights and took the Knights to the NCAA tournament in 2019.
Preseason Poll
The Knights, who finished in second a season ago, received three first-place votes in the poll and 57 points. The Knights finished with a record of 26-10 overall, and 17-7 A-R-C.
The Knights and Coe College each received 57 points, while Coe had four first place votes.
2021 Honors and Awards
Sydney Illg earned CoSIDA Academic All-District honors, earning her second honoree. The shortstop from Grimes, Iowa, started all 36 games for the Knights and earned A-R-C Position Player of the Week in 2021.
llg, Kaci Sherwood, Lauren Frerichs, Ashley Nelson, and Leah Campos were First Team members by the A-R-C, the most of any school. Olivia Brecht and Tarah Wehde were named to the Second Team.
Illg, Nelson, Sherwood, and Frerichs earned nods from the NFCA in the Midwest Region. Illg was awarded a spot on the First Team, as Nelson, Sherwood, and Frerichs were named to the Third Team.
Sherwood, a 2021 graduate, broke the single-season record for most home runs with 15, tallying 10 homers during conference action for the A-R-C record. Sherwood was named A-R-C Player of the Week (three times), female Athlete of the Week (twice), earning NFCA Third Team All-America and All-Region honors. Sherwood was also named to the CoSIDA Academic All-America team for her achievements in the classroom and on the field.
Key Returners
Illg returns at shortstop for the Knights, after seeing starting in 24 conference games. Illg recorded a .348 batting average, with 39 hits, five homers, and 25 RBIs in 2021. Illg had 34-35 stolen bases, recording 17-17 in conference play.
Brecht returns for the Knights at second base after recording a .333 batting average last season. Brecht had 26 runs on 34 hits, with 21 RBIs in 2021.
In the outfield for the Orange & Black, Frerichs had a .387 batting average last season, starting 23 conference games. With 34 runs on 36 hits, Frerichs had 4 homers and 27 RBIs for the Knights.
Wehde returns in 2022 for the Orange & Black as a utility player for the Knights. Wehde had a .276 batting average with 27 runs, eight homers, and 26 RBIs in 2021.
Returning to the pitching mound for the Knights, Nelson recorded a 2.29 ERA, 10-3 record, and three shutouts in 2021. Nelson pitched 73.1 innings for the Orange & Black with 25 strikeouts and 18 appearances.
Kaylie Springer (29 appearances, .348 batting avg), Sydney Fellows (26 appearances, .278 batting avg, 14 RBIs), and Hannah Happ (25 appearances) are set to return for the Orange & Black.
2022 Season Outlook
Starting the first month on the road, the Orange & Black open the season at the Winter Break games in Clermont, Florida. The Orange & Black will face 12 opponents over six days of competition for the opening week.
Following the trip south, the Knights will compete at the Schutt Invite March 12-13 in St. Louis, Missouri, before heading to Kentucky for the Pioneer Classic, March 19-20.
Opening the season at home, the Knights are slated to host Webster University on March 25 before hosting the University of Dubuque on March 26 for A-R-C action. The Knights will play their final non-conference opponent on March 27, as they travel to St. Paul, Minnesota to take on St. Catherine University.
The Knights travel to Nebraska Wesleyan on April 2 before returning home for a midweek game against Luther. The Knights have a trio of road games at Coe (April 9), Loras (April 13), and Central (April 15). The Knights are slated to close the regular season, hosting Simpson on April 23 and Buena Vista on April 30.