WAVERLY —The Wartburg softball team (15-13 overall, 5-3 American Rivers) earned a split with Nebraska Wesleyan (20-16, 5-9) Sunday. The Prairie Wolves won the opener, 6-3, but the Knights claimed the finale 7-6.
Game one
The game was scoreless until the third inning when NWU hit a solo home run.
The Orange and Black answered with three runs in the bottom of the frame on an RBI single, a hit by pitch, and walk, all with bases loaded.
The Prairie Wolves added one in the sixth, again on a solo shot, and used a four-run seventh inning to reclaim the lead.
Wartburg was unable to have a baserunner advance past first in the last two innings.
Sydney Fellows went 2-4 with a run scored.
Game two
NWU jumped to a 3-0 lead after its first at-bats.
The Knights answered with four in the bottom of the first, which included a leadoff home run by Deputy. They used small ball once again on two RBI fielder’s choices.
Fellows drove in Kaylie Springer in the second on her RBI single to center.
The Prairie Wolves added three in the fifth to take the 6-5 lead.
Deputy hit her second home run of the game in the sixth, this time scoring two as it cleared the left field fence for the go-ahead runs.
NWU was retired in order in the seventh to seal the win for the Orange and Black.
Deputy was 2-4 with two runs and three RBIs in the leadoff spot. Springer was 3-4 with two runs. Fellows was 2-4 with a run and an RBI.
Hannah Luellen earned the save in the circle.
The Knights conclude their six-game homestand Tuesday when they host Loras in a twinbill at 3 p.m.