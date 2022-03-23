The Wartburg Knights softball team participated in the Pioneer Classic in Elizabethtown, Kentucky. The second day of the weekend was a good one for the Knights as they swept the competition by a combined score of 15-3.
The first game of the day was against Anderson University with the Knights winning 9-1. Senior shortstop, Sydney Illg kicked off the scoring with a ground out to third base that allowed Hannah Happ to score. Lauren Frerichs went on to homer in the next at bat allowing the Knights to finish the inning up 2-0.
Anderson University’s Taylor Johns hit-in the only run of the game for them in the third inning. In the bottom of the third though, the Knights extended their lead with three more runs after Ella Link hit an RBI double followed by Jenna Levine reaching base on an error and scoring two more runs in the inning.
Although four runs would have been more than enough for the Knights to win the game, they decided to tack on four more runs in the bottom of the fourth inning. The Knights added two more runs early in the inning on bunt base hits with Kaylie Springer and Sydney Fellows scoring. Frerichs recorded a base hit and advanced on the throw for a 2 RBI as Illg and Happ scored the final runs for the Knights. Carly Salutric recorded her second complete game of the season, allowing one run on five hits. Salutric has a 6-1 record as the pitcher for the season with a 2.22 ERA.
Later on in the day against Muskingum University, the Knights started off slow. They gave up two hits in the first innings along with one run. Kaylie Springer tied the game in the third inning with a sacrifice fly that scored Illg.
Muskingum broke the tie in the fifth inning with an RBI double by Sarah Piteo. The Knights trailed until the seventh inning when their bats finally woke up. Following back-to-back singles, Illg brought the score back to even with an RBI double that scored Springer. Levine scored Illg on a bunt base hit. Jenna Swiatkowski finished off the scoring for the day with a three RBI triple that brought the final score to 6-2. Ashley Nelson was on the bump for Wartburg where she recorded her fourth win on the season and propelled the Knights to their third straight win. Wartburg plays their first game at home March 25 in a double-header against Webster University.