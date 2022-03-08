Several Wartburg College Department of Journalism and Communication students earned awards at the Iowa College Media Association awards on Feb. 17.
The group known as Vision Productions, consisting of Juliana Pelaez, Peyton Meisner, Chris Lucas, Liam Easley, Zach Brunkhorst and Drew Carfrae took first place in the Best Short Documentary category with their film “Letters from a Young State.”
Students from the department also earned three second-place nods — Best Video Sportscasting (Wartburg vs. Coe football), Best Long Form Documentary (“My People’s Bones”), and Best Video Promo, Commercial or PSA (KnightVision Visit Day Invite) — as well as four third-place honors — Best Video Newscast (KnightVision News), Best Video News, Public Affairs or Sports Package (Tower Garden Project), Best Video Sportscasting (Wartburg vs. Loras football), and Best Long Form Documentary (“Changing Hearts and Minds”).
Luther College was named the winner of the Overall Video Excellence award.
ICMA is made up of 12 Iowa colleges. The annual conference is held in conjunction with the Iowa Newspaper Association’s conference.