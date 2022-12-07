BushRoblesRosales

Carrington Bush (left) and Joseline Robles Rosales recently presented their research at the Annual Biomedical Research Conference for Minoritized Scientists in Anaheim, California.

WAVERLY, IA- Wartburg seniors Carrington Bush and Joseline Robles Rosales recently presented their research at the Annual Biomedical Research Conference for Minoritized Scientists in Anaheim, Calif.

Bush presented “Effects of Induced Mild Traumatic Brain Injuries on Working and Spatial Memory in Mice,” based on research conducted last year with fellow students Grace Roseen, Missy Shockley and Caylee Garcia under the supervision of Eric Emmons, assistant professor of biology. Robles Rosales presented “Effects of Maternal Parity on the Cognition of Mus musculus Pups,” based on research she completed with Autumn Derifield and Spencer Dodgen under the direction of Samantha Larimer Bousquet, professor of biology.