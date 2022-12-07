WAVERLY, IA- Wartburg seniors Carrington Bush and Joseline Robles Rosales recently presented their research at the Annual Biomedical Research Conference for Minoritized Scientists in Anaheim, Calif.
Bush presented “Effects of Induced Mild Traumatic Brain Injuries on Working and Spatial Memory in Mice,” based on research conducted last year with fellow students Grace Roseen, Missy Shockley and Caylee Garcia under the supervision of Eric Emmons, assistant professor of biology. Robles Rosales presented “Effects of Maternal Parity on the Cognition of Mus musculus Pups,” based on research she completed with Autumn Derifield and Spencer Dodgen under the direction of Samantha Larimer Bousquet, professor of biology.
Bush and her team used a T-maze and Morris water maze to determine if there were any differences between working memory (short-term memory) and spatial memory (used to navigate around an area and recall locations) in mice that had suffered mild traumatic brain injuries, like a concussion. The team found significant differences between the mice with the injury and those without one when testing working memory but not spatial memory.
“This was very important research and the first of its kind at Wartburg,” Bush said. “I’m proud of the fact that we were able to do quality research like this at a smaller school. It opens the door for more students and shows them that they have great opportunities here.”
Robles Rosales’ team hypothesized that pups from a rodent that had birthed multiple litters would have better outcomes than first-time mothers, in part because of their additional experience in caring for newborns. Even though the students didn’t get significant results because of issues with the mice, Robles Rosales said the lab experience was still beneficial and will help her in the future.
“After I graduate, I want to take a couple of years and work in data analytics before continuing my education in neuroscience,” she said, adding that she is getting an online certification in data analytics while finishing her Wartburg degree. “Everything I’m learning in that course will be relevant in later research, and I hope it will give me an advantage when applying to programs.”
Both women said the opportunity to present at a conference specifically for minoritized scientists was inspiring.
“I saw so many braids, locs, laces (lace-front wigs) and Telfar (black-owned company) bags. For the first time, I really felt like I belonged in science,” Bush said. “At a PWI (predominantly white institution), it’s easy to feel like you don’t belong, especially in a STEM major where you are surrounded by people who don’t look like you. At the conference there were women who looked like me, had hair like mine. And they are all considered professional and successful.”
“As a Latina at a PWI, there is a preconceived notion that science is white. Science is male,” Robles Rosales added. “Getting to hear the success stories of the other students and professionals who overcame these same hurdles I am facing showed me that it is possible to succeed. I just may have to work a little harder.”
The opportunity to attend the conference was provided by IINspire, a grant-funded program that sponsors programs and activities to enhance the success and retention of minority students in STEM fields at Wartburg.