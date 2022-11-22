Three Wartburg College students presented their bacteriophage research at the American Society for Microbiology North Central Branch meeting in Grinnell.
Juniors Zef Ngove and Chaitrali Reddy along with sophomore Gretchen Guetzlaff presented “Isolation, Characterization, and Host Range of Novel Microbacterium foliorum Bacteriophages.”
“Our goal was to isolate a few bacteriophages from local soil samples and then use them to perform a host range test,” said Guetzlaff, a biology major. A host range test determines the breadth of organisms a parasite is capable of infecting. “We were successful in our isolate of two phages which were used in tandem with three previously discovered phages for the test. We discovered that our phages could infect a range of bacteria within the genus Microbacterium and Staphylococcus.”
Bacteriophage research is gaining popularity as it becomes more apparent that the viruses can be used to treat antibiotic-resistant bacteria without disrupting other functions within the human body.
“Once we are done exploring the properties of the phage, the ultimate thing would be to be able to store it and then find ways to get a lab to develop products that can help people,” said Ngove, a biochemistry major who began this research nearly a year ago. “Right now, I want to find a bacteriophage that kills E. coli or something similar. That is how we can help solve problems.”
The students’ findings will be uploaded to the SEA-PHAGES database so others can use their information. The team now is waiting on DNA results for three of their phages, which will help them determine next steps. Ngove and Guetzlaff will continue their work with these phages this year, but Reddy, a psychology major who joined the team over the summer, will start a new research project soon.
“I needed to learn to work in the lab setting, and this was a great experience for that. It’s good to know we are doing something that can be used in the future,” she said. “The research community is so big, and we have access to so much information. These small things we are doing here all add up to be part of the big picture. Sometimes in research you feel like what you are doing is irrelevant, but that’s how the breakthroughs come, through those small little discoveries.”
Sean Coleman, associate professor of biology, said early research opportunities like these are key elements of the college’s science majors and better prepare the students for their next steps.
“Research can help students solidify that they are able to think scientifically and have the skills to be a scientist. Exposing them to authentic research early increases persistence in the sciences across demographic groups,” Coleman said. “This is something that the students can put on their resumes and applications to graduate or professional schools, to help differentiate them as applicants. Communication in science is also important so having the experience via publishing or presenting your work is an important skill.”