Three Wartburg College students presented their bacteriophage research at the American Society for Microbiology North Central Branch meeting in Grinnell.

Juniors Zef Ngove and Chaitrali Reddy along with sophomore Gretchen Guetzlaff presented “Isolation, Characterization, and Host Range of Novel Microbacterium foliorum Bacteriophages.”