Wartburg students

Rainy Kock (left) and Halle Van Roekel presented their research on “Burgy” at the 82nd annual American Society for Microbiology North Central Branch meeting.

WAVERLY, IA- Three Wartburg College students had their research on bacteriophages published in the American Society for Microbiology journal Microbiology Resource Announcements.

Senior Jacob Georgen and juniors Halle Van Roekel and Rainy Kock worked under the direction of Sean Coleman, associate professor of biology, to complete “Genome Sequence and Characteristics of the Microbacterium foliorum Cluster EE Bacteriophage Burgy.”