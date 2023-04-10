Seven Wartburg College students will be featured at the final Bach’s Lunch organ recital series of the season on Friday, April 14.
The free concert will begin at 12:30 p.m. in Wartburg Chapel. It will be preceded by a noon lunch and conversation with the students in the Chapel Commons. Those performing are:
- Josie Hemasath, a senior from Waterloo, playing Fanfare on “Jesus Christ Is Risen Today” by Charles Callahan.
- Weston Helgerson, a senior from Elkader, playing “Canon in D” by Johann Pachelbel.
- Selma Kleinsmith, a sophomore from Solon, playing Partita on “Built on a Rock” by Alfred Fedak.
- Reagan Rose, a sophomore from Marion, playing Organ Sonata in G, K. 328 by Domenico Scarlatti.
- Gwen McQuaig, a junior from Wenatchee, Wash., playing “Andante Tranquillo” from Sonata no. 3 by Felix Mendelssohn.
- Aubrey Vitense, a junior from Tipton, playing “Priere” by Jean Langlais
- Alexis Klug, a junior from Cedar Falls, playing “Toccata in E Minor” by Johann Pachelbel.
Bach’s Lunch attendees are invited to bring a lunch.