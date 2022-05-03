WAVERLY — Wartburg College’s International Club will offer a variety of events showcasing some of the many cultures represented on campus during the annual Culture Week celebration through May 7.
This year’s celebration, “UKnighting: The Essence of Cultures,” will culminate with the Culture Show, showcasing the talents of Wartburg’s 94 international students who represent more than 66 countries. The 5:30 p.m. show, Saturday, May 7 in Neumann Auditorium is free and open to the public, though donations will be accepted.
The Culture Show will be hosted by Peace Iteriteka of Bujumbura, Burundi, and Hayden Stone of Woodland Park, Colo.
“Peace and Hayden make an amazing team. This year’s show will showcase performances from different parts of world and is the culmination of months of planning. We would love to see more domestic students and Waverly residents come to the show on Saturday,” said Victor Cano Ramirez, the club’s president.
Students from different parts of Africa will be available for conversations about countries and cultures on the lower level of the Saemann Student Center on Tuesday, May 3, at noon and 5:30 p.m.
Maria Alvarado, a junior from San Jose, Costa Rica, will offer merengue lessons on Thursday, May 5, in the Chapel Commons.
During the week, all students will have the opportunity to try meals representing different parts of the world each night in Mensa, including chicken and vegetable pancit, fried plantains, chicken kabsa chicken and carne asada tacos.
“I am overjoyed to work with our students to help bring the flavors of their homes here to Mensa. Food is a universally uniting experience. There is nothing better than sharing a meal with family and friends,” said Jami Dare, Wartburg’s food production manager.
“We hope students and staff will find comfort and ‘uknight’ around our tables.”
Mensa is open to the public, and the dinner buffet is $10 per person.
The Wartburg College International Club has a rich history as one of the oldest and largest student organizations on campus, stretching back to 1954, when the college started actively recruiting students abroad. The club continues to highlight diversity by promoting better understanding between international and U.S. students with educational, cultural, social and recreational events for its members as well as the college and the Waverly community.
“Living thousands of miles away from home is hard. This celebration is important since it is a reminder of the meaningfulness to celebrate our cultures. This is an invitation for everyone to travel the world in one week,” Cano Ramirez said.