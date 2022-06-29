The parking lot at the Wartburg Tennis Courts will be closed for the month of July while it is being replaced. The courts will still be accessible for play.
Wartburg Tennis Court Parking Lot to be Replaced
Anelia Dimitrova
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
- To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Trending Recipes
Weather
Right Now
87°
Sunny
- Humidity: 48%
- Cloud Coverage: 20%
- Wind: 16 mph
- UV Index: 0 Low
- Sunrise: 05:34:25 AM
- Sunset: 08:52:18 PM
Today
Clear to partly cloudy. Low near 70F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph.
Tonight
Clear to partly cloudy. Low near 70F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph.
Tomorrow
Mostly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 89F. Winds SSW at 15 to 25 mph.