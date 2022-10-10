Same Home, New Knight

WAVERLY, IA- Wartburg College will celebrate Homecoming & Family Weekend Thursday through Sunday, Oct. 13-16. This year’s theme is “Same Home, New Knight.”

“This theme connects Wartburg’s historic roots with the many changes happening on campus,” said Ellen Engh, director of alumni and parent engagement. “We’re excited to welcome alumni and friends back to see recent physical improvements, like the renovations at the Ubuntu Center, and to share in the energy around our new president and strategic plan as Wartburg moves into the future.”