Wartburg College will celebrate Homecoming & Family Weekend Thursday through Sunday, Oct. 7-10. This year’s theme is “reUKNIGHTED.”
“It has been over a year since we have been able to welcome alumni, parents and friends back to Wartburg College for Homecoming. We can’t wait to ‘reuknight’ with everyone and highlight many of the areas that make Wartburg special,” said Ellen Engh, director of alumni and parent engagement.
The public is invited to traditional Homecoming events, including Kastle Kapers, the student variety show; the parade; the Renaissance Faire, featuring student organizations, off-campus vendors and family-friendly activities; the football game; Oktoberfest on the campus mall; and music ensemble performances.
Special this year will be an open house with self-guided tours at Greenwood, 902 12th St. NW, from 2 to 4 p.m. Friday. The home, which has served as the official residence of Wartburg College presidents since 1987, marks its 150th anniversary this year.
Kastle Kapers kicks off the traditional festivities at 8 p.m. Friday in Neumann Auditorium.
Children ages 3-12 are invited to take part in the annual Wartburg Track & Field Children’s Track Meet on Saturday, 8:30-10 a.m., in the Hoover Fieldhouse & Track in the Wartburg-Waverly Sports & Wellness Center. Cost is $30 to participate.
The Homecoming parade, which follows Fifth Street Northwest and First Avenue Northwest, begins at 10 a.m. Saturday. Grand marshals are faculty who have served the Wartburg Department of Social Work’s students through the last 75 years: Bill Striepe, Merle Funk, Susan Vallem, Pam Correll, Lynn Peters, Stephanie Schwinn and Jenna Haglund.
The Renaissance Faire on the campus mall begins at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, featuring a variety of student groups and off-campus organizations selling food and other items.
The Wartburg football team will take on the Loras College Duhawks at 1:30 p.m. Saturday in Walston-Hoover Stadium, followed by Oktoberfest on the campus mall from 4 to 6:30 p.m. Admission to the game is $6 for adults and $3 for students ages 5 to college; admission to Oktoberfest is $25 at the door, or $20 by pre-registering at www.wartburg.edu/homecoming.
The Wartburg-Waverly Sports and Wellness Center will offer $15 family and $5 individual passes to the public Friday and Saturday.
The public also is invited to:
• “Wartburg Collects” art exhibit, daily, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., Waldemar A. Schmidt Gallery, Bachman Fine Arts Center.
• “Bach’s Lunch” organ recital and lecture, Friday, noon, Wartburg Chapel Commons.
• Wuertz Health & Human Performance Center and Meyer Strength & Conditioning Annex open house, Friday, 3:45-5 p.m., inside the Wartburg-Waverly Sports and Wellness Center near Levick Arena. A short naming ceremony will begin at 4 p.m.
• Knight Run/Walk, Saturday, 8 a.m., Walston-Hoover Stadium. The registration fee is $15.
• Paula Survilla Living Classroom Dedication, Saturday, 11-11:30 a.m., in the courtyard on the south side of Bachman Fine Arts Center.
• Wartburg Wind Ensemble concert, Saturday, 8 p.m., Neumann Auditorium.
• Wartburg Choir concert, Sunday, 2:30 p.m., Wartburg Chapel, followed by an Alumni Choir concert at 3:30 p.m. in Neumann Auditorium.
The full schedule of events and online registration are available at www.wartburg.edu/homecoming. Per the college’s current health policy, face masks are required to be worn indoors in areas where people congregate.