Wartburg College, led by the Student-Athlete Advisory Committee (SAAC) is set to host the 23rd annual Unified Sports Day from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 12. The event will take place inside the Wartburg-Waverly “The W” Sports and Wellness Center.
Wartburg students and athletes will be on teams with Special Olympic athletes and play games such as basketball, softball, bowling, bocce ball, and musical chairs.
“We were not able to have this event last year due to COVID-19, so we are looking forward to being able to interact with the Special Olympics athletes again” said softball athlete Sydney Illg. “Unified Sports Day is an extremely fun event that all Wartburg students are encouraged to be a part of.”
Support for the Unified Sports Day is made possible by donations from Kiwanis, Special Olympics, Wartburg SAAC, and all the athletes that help throughout the event.