Wartburg College will recognize more than 250 graduates from the Class of 2022 during its 170th Commencement ceremony Sunday, May 29.
Commencement will begin at 10:30 a.m. on Zimmerman Field in Walston-Hoover Stadium. The ceremony will be livestreamed at www.wartburg.edu/commencement.
Retiring Wartburg President Darrel Colson will give the charge to the class. The student speaker will be Danielle Peterson, a history and American history education major from Watertown, Minn. The Regents Scholar and Outstanding Senior was president of the Wind Ensemble, Wartburg’s premier instrumental performance group. She was also vice president of Wartburg Ambassadors, historian for the Phi Eta Sigma honor society and participated in multiple theater productions on campus. Following graduation, Peterson will teach Spanish at Charles City High School.
Tony Frank, a 1981 graduate and chancellor of the Colorado State University System, and Jack Salzwedel, a 1982 graduate, retired CEO of American Family Insurance and current chairman of the American Family board, will receive honorary degrees at the ceremony.
The academic procession, led by faculty marshals Todd Reiher, professor of psychology, and Christine DeVries, associate professor of chemistry, will begin the Commencement ceremony.
International students bearing the flags of their countries, emeriti faculty, current faculty members, the graduating class, members of the 50-year reunion Class of 1972 and the platform party will join the procession.