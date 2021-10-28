International trumpet soloist Judith A. Saxton will be the featured guest at the 11th annual Wartburg College Trumpet Festival on Thursday, Nov. 4.
The final concert, which begins at 7 p.m. in the Wartburg Chapel, will include several pieces performed and composed by Saxton. She will be joined by Scott Muntefering, Wartburg’s Eugene and Ruth Weidler Drape Distinguished Professor in Music Education, and Nathaniel Parrish, Wartburg staff accompanist. The concert is free and open to the public, and masks will be required during the performance.
Under the direction of Muntefering, the Wartburg Trumpet Choir will perform “Canzon Septimi Toni” by Giovanni Gabrieli and “Hava Nagila.” The High School Festival Choir, also led by Muntefering, will play “Three Pieces” by Everett Gates and “America the Beautiful.”
Saxton has a multifaceted career as an international soloist, a chamber and orchestral musician, and an educator. She has performed in the United Kingdom, China, Finland, Brazil and Italy. As a principal and soloist, she leads the Shenandoah Valley Bach Festival.
Twenty-three high school students from seven area high schools will participate in the one-day festival. Founded and organized by Muntefering, the day is filled with mass rehearsals, a clinic session and masterclass with Saxton.
Members of the High School Festival Trumpet Choir are:
Belle Plaine High School: Addison Dahlquist
Camanche High School: Isabelle Bolton, Nick Graham, Izabella Peters and Rece Taylor
Charles City High School: Mikey Bauer, Anton Ditmer, Hayden Heyer, Christian Howe, Adrien Ibarra, Lewis Kiewel, Taylor Myhre and Nyssa Salinas
Clarksville High School: Morgan Jacobs and Casey Leerhoff
Mason City High School: Logan McDonough, Keira McKelvey and Will Read
Osage High School: Alexa Thyer
Union High School: Hunter Anderson, Harrison Bistline, Maddie Dulin and Brock Ruzicka