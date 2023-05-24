The College Sports Communicators announced its men’s and women’s At-Large Academic All-District teams on Tuesday.
Ashley DeLong, Lauren Sease, Britta Solheim and Trista Rauma represented Wartburg on the women’s side, while Zane Mulder and Joe Pins represented the men’s side.
These six student athletes will move on to the Academic All-America voting that will be announced in June.
This marks the first CSC All-District honor for all six student-athletes.
Six UNI golfers and a trio of Panther wrestlers have picked up CSC Academic All-District honors, as announced by CSC on Tuesday.
Golfers Rylie Driskell, Madison Humke, Anna Jensen, Anna Nacos, Griffin Parker and Thomas Storbeck, along with wrestlers Kyle Biscoglia, Tyrell Gordon and Noah Glaser were all selected to the honor, which recognizes the nation’s top student-athletes for their combined performances in the athletic realm and in the classroom. The CSC Academic All-America program separately recognizes honorees in four divisions — NCAA Division I, NCAA Division II, NCAA Division III and NAIA.
CSC sponsors Academic All-America recognition for men’s soccer, women’s soccer, football, volleyball, men’s basketball, women’s basketball, men’s swimming & diving, women’s swimming & diving, men’s tennis, women’s tennis, baseball, softball and men’s and women’s track and field/cross country. At-large berths are up for grabs from those student-athletes competing in wrestling, golf, lacrosse, rowing, gymnastics, and numerous other NCAA-sponsored sports.
Driskell, Humke, Jensen and Nacos all played a key effort in the UNI women’s golf team finishing ninth at last month’s Missouri Valley Conference (MVC) Championships in Waterloo, Illinois, while Parker and Storbeck’s play helped propel the Panther men’s golf team to a third-place finish at the conference championships in Coal Valley, Illinois. On the wrestling mats, Biscoglia, Gordon and Glaser all represented UNI at the Big 12 Championships, with Biscoglia and Gordon both advancing to the NCAA Championships in Tulsa, Oklahoma.