For the first time this academic year, COVID-19 impacted an individual game involving Wartburg College.
The men’s basketball game between the Knights and Northern Iowa at McLeod Center in Cedar Falls that was to be held Wednesday, Dec. 29, was called off two days prior. A press release said that the reason was for “health and safety concerns,” but interim sports information director Linnea Kangas told Waverly Newspapers it was due to the coronavirus.
After she contacted men’s basketball coach Dick Peth, Kangas confirmed there was an issue with COVID-19, but she said the coach would not elaborate due to HIPAA guidelines.
The last time COVID-19 had affected the program was during the spring 2021 football season, as the American Rivers Conference and the NCAA postponed all fall 2020 championships to the spring due to the virus. The Knights’ three-game schedule with Luther College on March 27, at Dubuque on April 3 and at Loras College on April 17 were all canceled due to COVID-19 protocols.
Several college and professional teams have had their schedules disrupted over the last month. In the NFL, three games in Week 15 of the league’s slate were postponed, as the one of the Saturday double-header games between the Las Vegas Raiders and Cleveland Browns was played instead on Dec. 20, and two Sunday games between the Seattle Seahawks and Los Angeles Rams and the Washington Football Team and Philadelphia Eagles were moved to the following Tuesday, Dec. 21.
It also wasn’t the first game on UNI men’s basketball schedule touched by COVID-19. The Panthers’ final game of the Diamond Head Classic in Honolulu, Hawaii, was scrubbed because the host Rainbow Warriors didn’t have enough available athletes to play.
The virus has also affected the UNI women’s basketball team. They were unable to play against Evansville on Dec. 30 and Indiana State Jan. 1, both in Cedar Falls, so those games will be rescheduled at a later date.
Meanwhile, the Iowa Hawkeye women’s hoops squad has so far had six contests impacted by an outbreak within its program. Their game with Drake on Nov. 21 was cancelled, followed by their trip to the Cancun Challenge, which would have consisted of three games in as many days.
At the start of the Big Ten season, the Hawkeyes’ game at Penn State for Thursday was cancelled due to a number of positive tests for Nittany Lion players, and Sunday’s game against Illinois was postponed, also due to an outbreak within the Illini. The Hawkeyes substituted Evansville for Sunday’s game.
Also, the Waterloo Black Hawks of the USHL had its Nov. 19 game against the Omaha Lancers rescheduled to April 16, as the original date was called a no-contest due to a breakout with the Lancers. April 16 was the original date for the teams’ game in Omaha, so the teams will work on a reschedule for that game.
For the Knights men, they are expected to return to action Wednesday when they face Central College, and then they’ll host Nebraska Wesleyan on Saturday.