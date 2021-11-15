The magical run by the No. 4 Wartburg College Knights volleyball squad fell in five sets to the No. 3 Claremont-Mudd-Scripps Athenas in the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament.
The Knights took the first two sets (28-26, 25-20) before the Athenas charged back to take the final three sets (25-20, 25-18, 18-16).
The No. 4 Knights end their season with a record of 29-1. The Knights completed the first unbeaten regular season in October, won the regular season and tournament championship from the American Rivers Conference, and made their second program appearance in the Sweet 16.
Katie Foster and Kylie Bildstein were among the athletes named to the Regional All-Tournament team for their performances.
Game Summary
Bildstein opened the scoring for the Knights with back-to-back kills on passes from Claire Marsh before Marsh recorded her first kill as the Knights took a 3-2 lead. The first set was tied eleven times, as the largest lead for either team was three. The Athenas of C-M-S went on a late 5-1 run, taking a 24-22 lead over the Knights. Bildstein added a pair of kills as the Knights tied the set at 24. Kennedy Meister recorded a kill to tie the set at 25 as the Athenas took a 26-25 lead. Jayme Willemssen recorded a late kill before blocking an attack by the Athenas as the Knights took the first set 28-26.
Blocking was the name of the game in the second set as Meister, Willemssen, and Bildstein all recorded early blocks with a 5-2 lead by the Knights. Zaiah Quirk and Allison Feigenbaum got in on the scoring action as the Knights took a 9-4 lead early. The Athenas fought back, coming with one at 12-11. Feigenbaum added a kill and a block to her stat line as she extended the Knights lead to five at 19-14. Trading points back and forth, the Athenas would come with three at 22-19 but were unable to overcome the early lead by the Knights.
Caroline Kluesner recorded an early service ace in the third set as the Knights and Athenas continued to battle on the court. Quirk added a kill to tie the game at 14 before the Athenas started to click offensively. The Athenas went on a 7-3 run, taking a late 21-18 lead. The Knights were unable to catch up, recording a late attacking error, as the Athenas took a 25-20 lead.
Willemssen recorded three kills and a block in the fourth set as the Knights looked to find the third set win. A kill from Marsh gave the Knights a 7-5 lead before the Athenas went on an 8-1 run, taking an 13-8 lead. A pair of errors by the Knights saw the Knights trailing by seven late in the set. Willemssen started the Knights on a 5-0 run late, recording a kill to snap the scoring drought. The Athenas would even the match at 2-2, finishing the fourth set on a 5-1 run.
With a fifth set needed to determine the winner, the Knights fell behind at 12-7. Bildstein recorded a late kill, followed by a block from Quirk as the Knights trailed 13-9. Foster had a late service ace, bringing the Knights within one at 14-13. The Knights and Athenas recorded four kills in the final points as the Athenas outlasted the Knights 18-16 to advance to the Elite Eight.
A Look at the Numbers
The Knights had a hitting percentage of .177 on 243 attacks and 64 kills. The Athenas had a hitting percentage of .234 on 252 attacks and 83 kills. The Athenas recorded seven blocks and 146 digs as a team. The Knights added 10 blocks and 133 digs.
Three Knights landed in double figures for kills with Bildstein (18), Willemssen (15), and Meister (12) leading the way for the Knights. Meister recorded a double-double, adding 15 digs to her record. Quirk was one kill shy of a double-double with nine kills and 10 digs.
Foster continued to be a defensive presence with 39 digs, a season high. Kluesner added 34 digs for the Knights. Marsh had 54 of the Knights 63 total set assists while recording three kills.
The Knights opened the NCAA tournament with a four-set victory over Cornell College Friday night. Wartburg outlasted the Rams, 25-20, 25-16, 26-28, 25-22.
The Knights were led by senior Zaiah Quirk at the net, who recorded 16 kills in the contest with a hitting percentage of. 286. Kyle Bildstein added two blocks and 11 kills, while Allison Feigenbaum and Jayme Willemssen recorded three blocks each.
Katie Foster led the way for the Knights defensively, adding 25 digs in the contest. Claire Marsh recorded 49 of the Knights 53 assists as Caroline Kluesner recorded two service aces.
As a team, the Knights had 58 kills to Cornell’s 52 digs. The Knights recorded a hitting percentage of .228 as a team with 11 total blocks. The Rams of Cornell recorded five service aces, as compared to the Knights three. The Knights and Rams were nearly even in total attacks, as the Rams recorded 181 to the Knights 180.
In Saturday’s second round, Wartburg swept Colorado College, 25-18, 25-17, 25-17, to go to the Sweet 16 for the first time since 2003.
The Knights were led by 10 kills from Quirk and nine kills from Meister and eight from Feigenbaum. The Knights tallied 41 kills, hitting a .289 in the match with six errors.
Bildstein led the Knights in total blocks as five of the eight blocks by the Knights were credited to her. Kluesner recorded two service aces as the Knights recorded four as a team.
Defensively, Foster led the Knights with 19 digs, followed by 16 from Kluesner and 11 from Meister. The Knights defense recorded 72 total digs in three sets.
The Tigers had a hitting percentage of .122 as Georgia Mullins led the Tigers with 17 of the teams 38 kills. Isabella Vasquez added 19 digs, while Peyton Hummel recorded 17 of the teams 69 total digs.