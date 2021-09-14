Recording a program-best start to the season was the goal for Wartburg College as it won both its matches at the Augsburg Invitational on Saturday at Si Melby Hall in Minneapolis.
The Knights defeated the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire, 25-14, 25-15, 25-17, in the opening match before holding off a late charge from St. Olaf, 25-14, 25-15, 25-17.
Wartburg (8-0) is off to its best start in program history. The previous best start was 7-0 in 1998 under current coach Jennifer Walker.
Back-to-back kills from Kylie Bildstein and a kill from former Waverly-Shell Rock standout Jayme Willemssen gave the Knights an early 5-1 lead over UW-Eau Claire. Former Janesville standout Kennedy Meister recorded a kill before heading to the service line for the Knights, starting an early 5-0 run. With cruise control on in the first set, the Knights recorded 17 kills for the win.
With Katie Foster at the line, the Knights took an early 10-2 lead over the Blugolds in the second set. A Zaiah Quirk kill extended the lead to eight (11-3) as the Blugolds struggled against the Knights’ offense. Bildstein recorded a late kill for the Knights as former W-SR standout Claire Marsh finished the set with a pair of service aces.
The Knights hit continued to coast as they opened the third set on a 10-4 run. Kills by Quirk and Meister extended the lead to eight as the Knights pushed their lead to as many as 10 on a Willemssen kill. Quirk added three final kills and a pair of kills from Meister as the Knights swept UW-Eau Claire.
Looking to make school history, the Knights had to face a test in St. Olaf in four sets.
The Knights took the first set with 13 kills and an attack percentage of .323. The Oles fought back in the second set, forcing the set to extra points. The Knights recorded 14 kills as they fell 27-25. Sets three and four were battles for the Knights as they recorded a combined 37 kills in the two sets to push the team to their best start in program history.
The Knights open American Rivers Conference action Wednesday as they travel to Buena Vista for a 7:30 p.m. first serve in Storm Lake.