No. 10-ranked Wartburg College swept its home tournament Saturday.
Wartburg defeated Augustana (Illinois), 25-10, 25-21, 25-12, and Carleton, 25-16, 25-13, 25-9.
Seniors Katie Foster, Kylie Bildstein and former Waverly-Shell Rock standout Jayme Willemssen, and freshman Allison Feigenbaum found themselves in the game book as the Knights took an early 10-2 lead in the first set against Augustana. A late Willemssen kill extended the lead to 12 at 19-7 as the Vikings scored three unanswered points. Bildstein got the Knights started on the final push of the game, as the Knights ended on a 6-0 run.
Willemssen and former Janesville standout and Wartburg senior Kennedy Meister recorded a pair of blocks early in the second set as the Vikings took a 7-5 lead. The Knights struggled offensively as the Vikings built their lead to three, 14-11. The Knights fought back to tie the set four times as an ace from junior Lindsey Spolidoro started a 5-2 Wartburg run to win the set.
Wartburg (16-0) grabbed an 8-3 lead in the third set. The Vikings challenged the Knights early and brought the set within two at 9-7 as senior Zaiah Quirk and Bildstein tallied back-to-back kills for the Knights. A trio of Wartburg kills extended the lead to six, 17-11, before the Vikings scored their final point of the set. The Knights recorded four kills in the closing points of the match.
Tying the first set against Carleton at 4, the Knights started a 5-1 run on a pair of Willemssen kills. Former W-SR standout and Wartburg senior Claire Marsh recorded a pair of aces late in the set as the Knights jumped out to a 19-10 lead. Points would be traded back-and-forth in the closing minutes of the game as the Knights took set one.
Carleton recorded a series of attacking errors in the opening points of the second set as Wartburg took an early four-point lead. The Knights’ defense helped the squad take a late 16-6 lead. Carleton came seven late in the set before Spolidoro recorded a kill for the Knights. The Knights finished the set on a 7-2 run.
Wartburg tallied kills from Willemssen, Quirk, Bildstein and Feigenbaum as it took an early 11-3 lead in the third and final set. Carleton recorded three final kills as the Knights offense took off in the final set.
The Knights swept Carleton on Sept. 4 at Levick Arena.
Wartburg hosts American Rivers Conference rival Luther College at 7:30 p.m. Friday.