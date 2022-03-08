EAU CLAIRE, Wis. — Led by efforts from Sara Faber and Jaedon Murphy, the Wartburg Knights women’s basketball squad fell in the NCAA Division III First Round of the Women’s Basketball Championship to the Big Blue of Millikin University 81-68.
Game Summary
The Knights struck first as Taylor Runchey and Murphy scored back-to-back layups as the Knights took an early 4-3 lead. Forcing the Knights offense into a scoring drought, the Big Blue went on a 10-2 run in the first quarter as Faber scored the Knights only points. Macy Harris broke the nearly four-minute scoring drought with a jumper late in the quarter. Harris and Faber added a pair of baskets to end the quarter, as the Orange & Black took a 14-13 lead.
Murphy hit a three-pointer at the 7:33 mark of the second quarter, the first points of the quarter for the Knights. The Big Blue were quick to answer with baskets of their own, taking a 22-17 lead over the Knights. Faber hit back-to-back layups in the paint, trimming the Millikin lead to three late in the quarter. After the Big Blue took a 12-point lead over the Knights, Britney Young collected her own offensive rebound for a three-point shot. Young hit a second three-pointer with 39 second remaining in the quarter as Faber cut the Millikin lead to six.
After a buzzer beating three-pointer shot by Millikin to end the first half, the Knights opened the third quarter on an 8-2 run. The Knights continued to battle in the quarter, as Maggie Wilkins brought the Knights within six at 53-47 for the final field goal of the quarter. Brea Dillavou hit a three-pointer in the opening minutes of the fourth quarter, before following it up with a layup. Hannah Anderson was key in two late three-pointers by the Knights, assisting Faber and Young on their attempts.
Checking out the Numbers
The Knights struggled from the three-point arc in the first quarter, going 0-of-7. The Knights shot 28 percent from behind the arc in the game, making seven three-pointers. From the field, the Knights shot 44 percent (27-of-62) while making 64 percent of their free throws (7-of-11).
The Knights bench contributed 31 points while the Knights collected 13 second chance points on nine offensive rebounds. The Knights recorded 29 rebounds, 12 assists, and nine steals in the contest.
Faber led the Knights with 22 points on 9-of-16 shooting. Murphy was the other Knight to land in double-figure scoring going 6-of-12 from the field and 3-of-4 at the line for 17 points. Murphy led the Knights in rebounding, collecting eight boards. Eight Knights landed in the scoring column. Young recorded three of the Knights seven three-pointers, going 3-of-7 from the floor.
MILLIKIN 81, WARTBURG 68
Wartburg….14 17 17 20 — 68
Millikin………13 27 22 19 — 81
Wartburg: Sara Faber 9-16 3-5 22, Jaedon Murphy 6-12 3-4 17, Britney Young 3-11 0-0 9, Macy Harris 4-8 0-0 8, Brea Dillavou 3-5 0-0 7, Taylor Runchey 1-1 0-0 2, Maggie Wilkins 1-4 0-1 2, Hannah Anderson 0-4 1-2 1, Zoey Long 0-0 0-0 0, Gabby Schwarting, 0-1 0-0 0, Natalie Bearbower 0-0 0-0 0, Marissa Bartels 0-0 0-0 0, Lauren Woeste 0-0 0-0 0, totals 27-62 7-11 68.
Millikin: Elyce Knudsen 14-21 3-3 36, Jordan Hildebrand 8-12 2-2 18. Bailey Coffman 5-11 0-0 13, Chelsea McCullum 3-5 0-0 6, Aubrey Staton 1-3 2-2 5, Miranda Fox 1-3 0-0 3, Sophie Darden 0-2 0-0 0, Natalie Snyder 0-1 0-0 0, Jazmin Brown 0-0 0-0 0, Jacquelin Anderson 0-0 0-0 0, Emily White 0-1 0-0 0, Sarah Ness 0-1 0-0 0, Gabbi Thomason 0-0 0-0 0, Brin Hultz 0-0 0-0 0, totals 32-60 7-7 81.
Three-point goals: Wartburg 7-25 (Young 3-7, Murphy 2-6), Millikin 10-15 (Knudsen 5-7, Coffman 3-3); Rebounds: Wartburg 29 (Murphy 8, Harris 5, Faber 5), Millikin 23 (Hildebrand 5, Coffman 5, Staton 4); Offensive rebounds: Wartburg 9 (Faber 3, Murphy 2, Harris 2), Millikin 5 (Hildebrand 3); Second-chance points: Wartburg 13, Millikin 2; Assists: Wartburg 12 (Anderson 3, Faber 3), Millikin 17 (Fox 6, Knudsen 4); Blocks: Wartburg 1 (Murphy), Millikin 4 (Coffman 2); Steals: Wartburg 9 (Anderson 3, Wilkins 2), Millikin 14 (Hildebrand 4, McCullum 4, Knudsen 2); Turnovers: Wartburg 23, Millikin 17; Points off turnovers: Wartburg 12, Millikin 23; Officials: Paul Novak, Jason Nate and Darla Brendemuehl.