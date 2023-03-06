HOLLAND, Mich. — No. 24 Wartburg women’s basketball defeated the defending national champion No. 6/7 Hope College 81-67 in the second round of the NCAA Tournament on Saturday. The Knights advance to the sweet 16 for the first time since the 2018-19 season.
The Knights struck first with a Britney Young three pointer just under a minute into the game. A minute later Hope tied it up with a three pointer of its own before Jaedon Murphy and Macy Harris each converted on layups to make the score 7-3.
Hope took its first lead after seven straight points to take a 10-7 lead with 4:59 left in the first. Neither team scored for almost three minutes until the Knights scored the next eight points to storm back in front 15-12 to close the first quarter.
Lauren Woeste scored the first layup and then it was Taylor Runchey and Maggie Wilkins who made three pointers.
The Knights opened the second quarter on a 7-0 run to take a 22-12 lead. Young made two and Faber made one three to put Wartburg up 31-16 with 6:35 left in the half.
Murphy stretched the lead with another three for Wartburg and then a Harris layup gave Wartburg a 36-21 lead. Faber scored five points in the final two minutes of the half and the Knights led 41-25 at the break.
Young started the third with another made three and Hope answered with a three of their own again.
Murphy made her second three and then Faber made a layup after a Hope layup to keep the Knights in front 49-30 with 5:46 left in the third.
Ella McKinney scored the next eight points to make the score 49-38 with 3:35 left in the quarter.
Young made another three to stop the run, but Hope continued to chip away at the lead. Hope closed on a 13-6 run that made the score 58-51 Wartburg after three quarters.
Woeste started the fourth with a layup and then each team made a three pointer to make the score 63-54 after a minute of play. Harris scored on a floater and then Murphy knocked in another three to make the score 68-56 with eight minutes left.
It was almost three minutes before the next basket, when Hope scored a layup to cut the lead to 68-58 with 4:47 to play. The Knights scored the next six points after free throws from Murphy, a layup from Faber and a jumper from Wilkins to make the score 74-58 with 3:18 to play.
Hope cut the lead to 12 with a three pointer with two minutes remaining. The Knights held off Hope with free throws to secure an 81-67 win.
The Knights will face off against top-ranked Christopher Newport in the round of 16.