Climbing in the polls, the Wartburg women’s basketball rose in the D3hoops.com and Women’s Basketball Coaches Association (WBCA) rankings.
The Knights, who were ranked No. 10 in the preseason poll, sit at No. 5 after starting the season 4-0.
In the WBCA rankings, the Knights sit at No. 11, having previously been at No. 12.
The Knights have been led in the early season by Jaedon Murphy, the A-R-C Women’s Basketball Player of the Week (Nov. 22, 2021), averaging 21.3 points/game and 6.8 rebounds/game. Britney Young (10 ppg), Hannah Anderson (8 ppg), and Sara Faber (2.5 assists/game).
The Knights begin a three-game homestand as the welcome American Rivers Conference opponent, Luther on Dec. 1. Tip-off is slated for 5:30 p.m. inside Levick Arena.
The polls can be found at https://wbca.org/recognize/polls/nov-30-2021 and https://www.d3hoops.com/top25/women/2021-22/week1.