Harris

Macy Harris throws up a shot against Central College.

 By Julie Drewes

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. – Wartburg women’s basketball (1-2) was defeated by the University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh (3-0) 71-58 on Saturday, Nov. 12.

In the first half, the Knights jumped out to a 8-4 lead early in the first quarter after three’s from Jaedon Murphy and Sara Faber.