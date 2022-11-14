EAU CLAIRE, Wis. – Wartburg women’s basketball (1-2) was defeated by the University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh (3-0) 71-58 on Saturday, Nov. 12.
In the first half, the Knights jumped out to a 8-4 lead early in the first quarter after three’s from Jaedon Murphy and Sara Faber.
After back and forth play the Titans were able to get out to a nine-point lead with 2:30 left in the first quarter.
The Knights cut the lead to as low as four, but trailed 26-21 after the first quarter.
After trading baskets to start the second quarter, UW-Oshkosh took a 10-point lead three minutes in.
Wartburg struggled offensively throughout the second quarter and trailed 40-30 at halftime.
The Titans picked up where they left off in the first half and got out to a 17-4 run throughout the first five minutes of the third quarter.
Faber connected on a three late in the third quarter to make the score 61-44 after three.
Wartburg’s Taylor Runchey and Murphy both hit three-pointers in the fourth quarter, but the Knights fell 71-58.