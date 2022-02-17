The final week of the regular season is here, and the No. 19 Wartburg Knights women’s basketball team hits the road for a midweek game before closing out the regular season at home.
The Knights are set to travel to Cedar Rapids on February 16 for a 5:30 p.m. tip-off against the Kohawks of Coe College. The Knights and Kohawks met in Levick Arena on January 12, as the Knights posted an 80-53 win over the Kohawks.
Hosting senior day on February 19, the Knights will play host to the Duhawks of Loras College. The Knights and Duhawks are set for a 2 p.m. tip-off inside Levick Arena. A close game when they met on January 19, the Knights came from behind for an 84-82 victory in Dubuque. The Knights will honor the senior class on Saturday.
Previewing the Kohawks
The Kohawks are averaging 57.6 points per game as their opponents have been averaging 64.9 points per game. The Kohawks averaging 34.3 rebounds per game, while adding 10.3 assists per game. The Kohawks add 7.5 steals per game and 16.8 turnovers per game ahead of Wednesday’s contest.
The Kohawks are shooting 37 percent from the field (20.7 field goals per game) while shooting 31 percent from behind the arc. The Kohawks are making 9.3 free throws per game (60 percent).
Leading the Kohawks, Ellie Wisner averages 13.6 points per game as Molly Buck adds 10.5 points per game. Kaalyn Petersen leads the team in rebounding efforts with 9.9 per game. Alyse Southard leads the team with 52 assists this season while Buck leads the team in steals (31).
Previewing the Duhawks
Averaging 75.1 points per game, the Duhawks are holding their opponents to 62.8 points per game. The Duhawks are getting 2.7 more rebounds per game than their opponents and 36 rebounds per game. The Duhawks averaging 9.9 steals per game and 15.5 turnovers per game, with 14.7 assists.
The Duhawks are shooting 43 percent from the field, making 27.1 field goals per game. Averaging 9.8 three-pointers per game, the Duhawks are shooting 34 percent from the arc and 73 percent at the free throw line.
Sami Martin leads the Duhawks in scoring and rebounding, averaging 15.5 points and 8.6 rebounds per game. Madison Fleckenstein averages 11.8 points per game, while Madison Haslow adds 10.1 points and 6.3 rebounds per game. The Duhawks’ Cierra Bachmann leads the team with 42 steals this season and 81 assists this season.
Checking out the Numbers
The Knights handle the ball well this season, recording 14.2 turnovers per game. The Knights are a top team for assists, recording 15.5 per game.
The Knights, who are second in the league in scoring offense, average 76.7 points per game. Having one of the top defenses in the league, the Knights are holding their opponents to 59.8 points per game.
The Knights are averaging 40 percent from the field, while shooting 35 percent from beyond the arc. At the free throw line, the Knights are making 13.1 free throws per contest (73 percent). The Knights are recording 38.8 rebounds per game. The Knights have recorded 235 made three-pointers this season (10.7 made per game) to lead the conference in both categories.
The Knights are led by Jaedon Murphy, averaging 15.4 points and 6 rebounds per game. Sara Faber (9.9 ppg), Hannah Anderson (9.7 ppg), and Macy Harris (9.6 ppg) are offensive forces for the Orange & Black. Harris adds 4.5 rebounds per game while Britney Young leads the team in assists this season (69 total).
Knights in the Poll
The Knights sit at No. 19, holding steady from last week, in the D3hoops.com poll.
In the Women’s Basketball Coaches Association, the Knights have dropped out of the top-25 but are still receiving votes.