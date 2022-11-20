Wilkins

Maggie Wilkins dribbles the ball up the court against Cornell.

 Courtesy Photo

Wartburg women’s basketball (2-2) defeated Cornell College (1-2) 65-41 in the 2022-23 home opener on Wednesday, Nov. 16.

Jaedon Murphy hit the first three of the night for Wartburg to put the Knights up 5-2 early. Cornell was able to stay within a score, until the Knights pulled away on a 7-0 run to take a 12-4 lead.