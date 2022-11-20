Wartburg women’s basketball (2-2) defeated Cornell College (1-2) 65-41 in the 2022-23 home opener on Wednesday, Nov. 16.
Jaedon Murphy hit the first three of the night for Wartburg to put the Knights up 5-2 early. Cornell was able to stay within a score, until the Knights pulled away on a 7-0 run to take a 12-4 lead.
A Britney Young layup stretched the lead to 10 points and the Knights continued the run and led 19-6 after one quarter.
The Rams started the second quarter trading baskets with Wartburg and cut the lead to 10. Halfway through the quarter Wartburg led 28-13 after a Macy Harris jumper. The lead got to as high as 17, but the halftime score was 34-18 in favor of the Knights
The Knights held Cornell to 31.6% shooting from the field and 10% from three in the first half. Wartburg shot 40.7% from the field and 23% from beyond the arc
The Knights kicked off the second half with a 6-0 run capped off by a Murphy three ball to stretch the lead to 40-18 early in the third quarter. Cornell cut the lead to 17 multiple times, but the Knights kept control with timely buckets and stingy defense.
The Orange & Black closed the quarter up by 22 points. Wartburg kept the pressure up in the fourth, but Cornell kept cutting into the lead. A Maggie Wilkins three pointer put the Knights up 20 again with 6:15 to play.
Ava Trettin scored the Knights’ final points and the final score was 65-41 Wartburg.