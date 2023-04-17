Wartburg golf

The Wartburg women’s golf team took fourth place on Saturday in Minnesota.

 By Julie Drewes/Wartburg College

HASTINGS, Minn. – Wartburg women’s golf took fourth place at the Gustie Spring Invite on Saturday hosted by Gustavus Adolphus college.

Both Ashley DeLong and Lauren Sease were the Knights' top finishers with a score of 79 to tie for 10th place overall.

Team Results

Rank Team Total Par

t 1 Bethel (MN) 317 +29

t 1 Carleton College 317 +29

3 Gustavus Adolphus 324 +36

4 Wartburg 329 +41

5 Saint Benedict 336 +48

t 6 St. Olaf College 339 +51

t 6 UW-Stout 339 +51

8 Macalester 343 +55

9 UW-River Falls 347 +59

10 St. Scholastica 350 +62

11 UW-Eau Claire 351 +63

Individual Results

Ashley DeLong 79 +7 t-10th

Lauren Sease 79 +7 t-10th

Hannah Fangmann 85 +13 t-28th

Dru Kramer 86 +14 t-33rd

Madelyn Bender 97 +25 62nd