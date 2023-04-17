HASTINGS, Minn. – Wartburg women’s golf took fourth place at the Gustie Spring Invite on Saturday hosted by Gustavus Adolphus college.
Both Ashley DeLong and Lauren Sease were the Knights' top finishers with a score of 79 to tie for 10th place overall.
Team Results
Rank Team Total Par
t 1 Bethel (MN) 317 +29
t 1 Carleton College 317 +29
3 Gustavus Adolphus 324 +36
4 Wartburg 329 +41
5 Saint Benedict 336 +48
t 6 St. Olaf College 339 +51
t 6 UW-Stout 339 +51
8 Macalester 343 +55
9 UW-River Falls 347 +59
10 St. Scholastica 350 +62
11 UW-Eau Claire 351 +63
Individual Results
Ashley DeLong 79 +7 t-10th
Lauren Sease 79 +7 t-10th
Hannah Fangmann 85 +13 t-28th
Dru Kramer 86 +14 t-33rd
Madelyn Bender 97 +25 62nd