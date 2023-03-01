GEORGETOWN, Tex. – Wartburg women’s lacrosse defeated Hanover 15-10 Tuesday afternoon.
Hanover got on the board first with three goals in the first nine minutes of the first to take a 3-0 lead.
The Knights tied it up over the next five minutes of game play after goals from Beka Gershenoff, Britta Solheim and Lindsay Langford. Selma Kleinsmith assisted Langford’s goal.
Hanover scored in the final minute to take a 4-3 lead after one period.
The Knights dominated the second period, coming out to a 5-0 run to take a 8-4 lead with just 1:11 left in the half.
Gershenoff and Solheim each scored two goals during the run and the other goal was scored by Olivia Christianson. Langford assisted Solheim’s second goal of the second period.
Hanover scored in the final minute again to cut the lead to 8-5 at halftime.
Gershenoff opened the second half with a goal after a Solheim assist, but it was the only of the period for the Knights.
Hanover didn’t score in the third until 5:29 remaining and then scored two goals in a minute to cut the lead to 9-7 after three.
Solheim scored first in the fourth to put the Knights back up by three.
Hanover scored the next three goals to tie the game with just over 10 minutes left.
Wartburg closed the game with five unanswered goals to win 15-10 with two goals each from Langford and Solheim as well as one goal for Gershenoff.
Jordan Lorenzen, Gershenoff and Solheilm also recorded assists during the run.