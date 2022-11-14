Waverly-- No. 17 Wartburg women’s soccer opened the NCAA tournament with a 5-2 win over Grinnell College on Saturday.
Joy Smith struck first in this match with a goal assisted by Kate Luers just four minutes in. Mya Jansen added another goal for the Knights with assists from Smith and Luers.
In the 23rd minute Wartburg scored again, this time with a goal from Avery Mathews and an assist from Jansen. Jane March scored unassisted for the Pioneers to cut the lead to 3-1.
Knights led 3-1 at halftime.
Luers got the second half started with a goal in the 51st minute with an assist from Smith. Two minutes later it was Madison Frush who scored for the Knights with an assist from Smith to push the lead to 5-1.
The Pioneers added a goal in the 68th minute to make the score 5-2 Wartburg.
The final score was Wartburg five, Grinnell two
The Orange & Black outshot Grinnell 16-9 in total shots and 12-6 in shots on goal.
No. 17 Wartburg women’s soccer was defeated 3-1 by the University of Washington (Mo.) in the second round of the NCAA Tournament on Sunday. The Knights close the season at 16-3-2 overall.
Wash U was first to strike in this match when Maggie Brett scored a goal in the 20th minute. In the 33rd minute, Gabby Corday scored the equalizer with a header from a Joy Smith assist.
Meryl Mckenna put the Bears back on top in the 38th minute with an unassisted goal to make it 2-1. Wash U led 2-1 at the break
10 minutes into the second half Brett struck again with her second goal of the match to make it 3-1. The Knights were unable to convert any attempts on the offensive side in the second half. Wash U out shot Wartburg 16-13 in total shots and 9-4 in shots on goal