Celebration

The Knights celebrate after a goal against Grinnell.

 By Roland Ferrie

Waverly-- No. 17 Wartburg women’s soccer opened the NCAA tournament with a 5-2 win over Grinnell College on Saturday.

Joy Smith struck first in this match with a goal assisted by Kate Luers just four minutes in. Mya Jansen added another goal for the Knights with assists from Smith and Luers.