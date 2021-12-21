LAS VEGAS — At the Desert Duals, the Wartburg Wrestling squad went 2-1 in competition inside the Sunset Ballrooms of the Flamingo Hotel.
The Knights posted a 27-10 victory over Concordia-Moorhead and an 49-3 win over Arizona Christian. The Knights, who are ranked No. 2 in the NWCA poll, fell to the No. 1-ranked North Central, 21-14.
It was a battle of nationally ranked wrestlers in the North Central Dual.
• No. 3 Joe Pins fell in an 8-5 decision to No. 1 Robbie Precin.
• Zayren Terukina of the Knights, who is ranked No. 7 nationally, defeated Caleb Magruder.
• Kris Rumph, who is ranked No. 2 in the nation, defeated No. 4 Alex Villar.
• David Hollingsworth (No. 6) fell in action to No. 11 Cole Cervantes.
• Cody Baldridge (No. 3) defeated No. 10 Kobe Woods
The Knights fielded three teams at the duals, winning seven team duals out of eight.
The Knights return to action at the NWCA National Duals on January 6, 2021.
Wartburg 27, Concordia-Moorhead 10
125: Brady Kyner (Wartburg) over Cole Kubesh (Concordia-Moorhead) Dec 9-7; 133: Joe Pins (Wartburg) over Ty Bisek (Concordia-Moorhead) Maj 11-3; 141: Zayren Terukina (Wartburg) over Jacob Prunty (Concordia-Moorhead) Maj 8-0; 149: Krist Rumph (Wartburg) over Kellen Schauer (Concordia-Moorhead) Maj 14-5; 157: David Hollingsworth (Wartburg) over Tyler Bents (Concordia-Moorhead) Dec 18-11; 165: Bret Wilson (Concordia-Moorhead) over Braxton Doebel (Wartburg) Dec 8-4; 174: Matthew Doyle (Wartburg) over Kaden Spindler (Concordia-Moorhead) Dec 5-2; 184: Kyle Briggs (Wartburg) over Ayden Friese (Concordia-Moorhead) Fall 0:59; 197: Gabriel Zierden (Concordia-Moorhead) over Eli Pannell (Wartburg) Maj 11-0; 285: Chase Dockter (Concordia-Moorhead) over Damari Dancy (Wartburg) Dec 3-2
North Central 21, Wartburg 14
125: Julian Valtierrez (North Central) over Adrian Rosas (Wartburg) Dec 5-0; 133: Robbie Precin (North Central) over Joe Pins (Wartburg) Dec 8-5; 141: Zayren Terukina (Wartburg) over Caleb Magruder (North Central) TF 20-5; 149: Kris Rumph (Wartburg) over Alex Villar (North Central) Dec 10-4; 157: Cole Cervantes (North Central) over David Hollingsworth (Wartburg) SV-1 10-8; 165: Payton Geigner (North Central) over Braxton Doebel (Wartburg) Dec 6-4; 174: Joey Jens (North Central) over Matthew Doyle (Wartburg) Dec 11-5; 184: Kyle Briggs (Wartburg) over Jack Hominac (North Central) Fall 2:39; 197: Cody Baldridge (North Central) over Kobe Woods (Wartburg) Dec 5-2; 285: Robby Bates (North Central) over Damari Dancy (Wartburg) SV-1 4-2
Wartburg 49, Arizona Christian 3
125: Jamal Chakkour (Wartburg) over Marcus Morales (Arizona Christian University) TF 19-4133: Joe Pins (Wartburg) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf; 141: Zayren Terukina (Wartburg) over Zane Mallery (Arizona Christian University) Fall 2:30; 149: Kristian Rumph (Wartburg) over Daniel Butler (Arizona Christian University) Fall 3:13; 157: David Hollingsworth (Wartburg) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf; 165: Matthew Doyle (Wartburg) over Josiah Opp (Arizona Christian University) TF 15-0; 174: Jacob Viera (Arizona Christian University) over Braxton Doebel (Wartburg) Dec 6-4; 184: Kyle Briggs (Wartburg) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf; 197: Luke Walker (Wartburg) over VA Ili (Arizona Christian University) Dec 3-2; 285: Damari Dancy (Wartburg) over Caleb Baker (Arizona Christian University) Fall 3:55