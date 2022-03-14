Wartburg College wrestlers won their 15th title and the fourth in the last six seasons when the Division III wrestling national championships took place March 11-12 in Cedar Rapids. With this year’s title, the Knights now hold the most Division III wrestling championships in the country.
The Knights won in the 2016-2017 season and won again in 2017-2018. They also won the National Wrestling Coaches Association championship last year. The NCAA championship was not held last year due to COVID-19.
Wartburg won with 79 points and beat Wabash College by one point. North Central and Augsburg University were tied for third. All seven athletes from Wartburg received All-American honors by placing in the top-8 in the tournament.
Kyle Briggs, who wrestles at 184 pounds, is in his sixth season wrestling for the college. Briggs medically redshirted his freshman year in 2016-2017 and was a backup in 2017-2018. Due to COVID-19, he was granted an extra year of eligibility for one last shot at a national championship.
“Honestly last night (March 12) was my favorite memory of wrestling at Wartburg,” Briggs said. “I was just about to go get on the podium for my third place finish when it was announced that we had won so it was really cool to go celebrate my achievement then go celebrate with my team.”
With a strong winning culture, shown by the 15 national championships, the coaching staffs knows what it takes to win the ultimate prize. Briggs reflected on the path to get there.
“A lot of our training is focused on the end of the year. From late summer to March our training is always casting a vision. It’s always been about the National championship and trusting that the work will get us there,” Briggs said. “Honestly, if I needed extra motivation I shouldn’t have been where I was.
“We never know what we are going to get today or next year,” he said.
The team finished with a 13-1 overall record having lost to North Central during their Las Vegas trip in December. The season was highlighted by a convincing 24-8 win over Augsburg University Jan. 27. The team also won the American Rivers Conference duals with three wins over Central College, Buena Vista University and the University of Dubuque.
Although next year Briggs won’t be on the team for the first time in over half a decade, he is confident in the future of the program.
“They’re (the team) is going to be just fine. There are a lot of returning wrestlers that have championship experience and will take that into the coming years,” Briggs said.