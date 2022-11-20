The United States Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association announced its MVP and Coach of the Year awards for each region on Tuesday, Nov. 15.
Ryan Chapman was named the Midwest Region Coach of the Year after leading the No. 2 Knights to a Regional title at the regional meet in Batavia, Ill. this past weekend.
This marks Chapman’s fourth career Regional Coach of the Year honor from the USTFCCA and the first on the women’s side since he took over the program in 2016.
Christopher Collet was named Midwest Region MVP after winning the individual title at the regional meet in Batavia, Ill. this past weekend.
Collet has now won individual titles and MVP honors at the American Rivers Conference meet and NCAA Regional meet in his past two races. The Verona, Ill. native has won four races individually this season and set a new Wartburg all-time best 8k time of 23:47.5.
Collet is only the second Regional MVP in program history, as Josh Moen was the first in 2003.