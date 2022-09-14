WAVERLY, IA- MacKenzie Benson Tubbs will discuss the rights and responsibilities of federal prosecutors in commemoration of Constitution Day at Wartburg College on Tuesday, Sept. 20.
“Law & Order: Working as a Federal Prosecutor” will focus on the duties and challenges of being a federal prosecutor. The presentation begins at 7 p.m. in Whitehouse Business Center 214 on the Wartburg campus. The audience will have a chance to ask questions at the conclusion.
Tubbs is a 2012 Wartburg College graduate and a 2015 graduate of the University of Iowa College of Law. She was the managing editor of the Iowa Law Review, a member of the Moot Court Board and on the National Moot Court team. Tubbs served as a law clerk for the Iowa District Court for Polk County and for the U. S. District Court for the Southern District of Iowa.
Since 2018, she has worked as an assistant U. S. attorney for the Southern District of Iowa in the criminal division. She has prosecuted federal cases, including gun, drug and immigration crimes.
Congressional legislation passed in 2005 requires institutions of higher education receiving support from the federal government to participate in an activity recognizing Constitution Day, Sept. 17, the date the U.S. Constitution was ratified in 1787. Wartburg College has developed programs focusing on timely topics of civic interest as an opportunity to serve the Wartburg and Cedar Valley communities.