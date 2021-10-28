Wartburg College senior Jordan Downing was named to the D3football team of the week following an impressive defensive performance during a 27-7 win over the University of Dubuque last Saturday at Walston-Hoover Stadium.
Downing, a former Waverly-Shell Rock standout, posted six tackles, including 4.5 quarterback sacks, 4.5 tackles for loss and forced a fumble in the win.
Downing helped Knights’ defense limit Dubuque to minus-20 rushing yards on 22 carries for the day. Entering the game, Dubuque averaged 174 rushing yards per game and 4.4 yards per rush attempt.
Wartburg travels to Buena Vista University for a 1 p.m. kickoff Saturday.