Westermann

Edward Westermann

Edward Westermann, a Regents Professor of History at Texas A&M University-San Antonio, will be the featured speaker at Wartburg College’s annual Kleinfeld Lecture in German History, Culture and Politics at 4:45 p.m. Monday, Nov. 28.

Westermann’s lecture, “Celebrating the Final Solution? Wannsee and the Intoxication of Mass Murder,” will draw upon his recent publication, “Drunk on Genocide: Alcohol and Mass Murder in Nazi Germany.” The event, in Wartburg’s Whitehouse Business Center 214, is free and open to the public.