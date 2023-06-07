Today

Sunshine and clouds mixed. Slight chance of a rain shower. High 78F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph.

Tonight

Mostly cloudy skies this evening will become partly cloudy after midnight. Low 53F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.

Tomorrow

Intervals of clouds and sunshine. High 78F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.