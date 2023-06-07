Service isn’t always the things that you see right away.
For former Waverly-Shell Rock, and current Wartburg head baseball coach, Casey Klunder, it was the little things over the previous 18 years.
From instructional videos, to helping the athletes on the high school team reach their true potential, Casey is known around Waverly for his service to the game and that’s why he was the first member of the Go-Hawk Diamond Club.
Casey was honored with this between W-SR games at Hertel Field at Wartburg College on Friday.
“I’m just thrilled to be home,” Casey said. “My mom lives just four blocks away from Hertel Field and I’m just thrilled to be back in this community, I’m thrilled for my son to be a Go-Hawk and I’m just excited to be back in Waverly and being a Wartburg Knight.”
As Casey and Patrick Toohey, the W-SR Baseball Club president, walked towards home plate, the public address announcer gave some history on Casey’s journey in Waverly.
“In 2004, coach Klunder started his coaching career at W-SR as the head freshman coach. In 2006, coach Klunder took over as the W-SR varsity head coach. He compiled an overall record of 386-185 and qualified four teams for the state tournament and led them to W-SR’s first ever state baseball championship in 2015. During his tenure, W-SR was ranked in the Iowa High School Baseball Coaches Association for 14 straight seasons. Klunder was named the 2015 IHSBCA Coach of the year and coached in the IHSBCA All-Star game in both 2010 and 2016.”
Casey’s impact goes far beyond just the high school program though, with the youth level seeing amazing success over the years.
“While leaving a lasting impact to the high school program, coach Klunder left an even more impactful legacy for the youth of Waverly-Shell Rock. Klunder’s vision & leadership led to a youth baseball program that offers all W-SR youth players the baseball experience they desire from local rec to competitive. His vision has led the youth of W-SR to unprecedented success competing at higher levels of USSSA baseball.”
The move back to Waverly comes just two years after Casey left W-SR to become the head baseball coach at Wartburg’s American River Conference rival, Central College.
The prospect of coming back to Waverly and coaching at Wartburg was one that Casey and his family was excited to learn about.
“When I learned that coach [Joel] Holst retired, it’s a job that my wife and I, we’ve known for a while that we’d be interested in,” Casey said. “When it came open, I was excited for the opportunity. Mr. [John] Cochrane and Mr. [Rick] Willis and the search committee blessed me with the opportunity and I’m looking to make the most of it.”
Although the investment in the youth baseball program couldn’t come monetarily, time was the next most valuable asset that the Klunder’s had to give.
“My wife and I don’t have a lot of money to invest, but we have time,” Casey said. “My wife and I have donated a lot of time to the youth of Waverly and Shell Rock. If we were able to give back in a small way, we were happy to give back.”
Casey has one son, Kyler, and he will be back in Waverly and going through the same program that his father helped build to the point that it is today.
“I got a 5-year old son and we’ll see what he’s interested in,” Casey said. “Hopefully I can help with youth baseball whenever we can to give back to a community that has given us so much. If we can give back in a small way, then we will be happy about that.”